Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Mumbai: Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like “Hera Pheri” and “Oh My God”, took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, “Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am !,”

🙏…Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in “Hungama 2”, directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer “Toofaan”.

Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.