Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty in Manali for ‘Hungama 2’ shoot

Mumbai, Oct 4 : On Sunday, the actors of Hungama 2 travelled to Manali to resume shooting for the film.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is making her comeback on silver screen after a while with “Hungama 2”, took to Instagram and shared an update about the commencement of the shoot in the hills.

She even posted a picture of the team posing outside a private plane. The image features Shilpa posing along with her co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. All of them are seen wearing masks.

“And we’re offffff… Time for some Hungama. #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff,” Shilpa captioned the post.

The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s “Hungama”, which released in 2003.

Meezan also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

“We out!!#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling,” he wrote.

