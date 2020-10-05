Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty in Manali for ‘Hungama 2’ shoot

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 6:25 am IST
Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty in Manali for 'Hungama 2' shoot

Mumbai, Oct 4 : On Sunday, the actors of Hungama 2 travelled to Manali to resume shooting for the film.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is making her comeback on silver screen after a while with “Hungama 2”, took to Instagram and shared an update about the commencement of the shoot in the hills.

She even posted a picture of the team posing outside a private plane. The image features Shilpa posing along with her co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. All of them are seen wearing masks.

“And we’re offffff… Time for some Hungama. #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff,” Shilpa captioned the post.

READ:  TRS leader arrested under Nirbhaya Act after maid's suicide

The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s “Hungama”, which released in 2003.

Meezan also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle.

“We out!!#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling,” he wrote.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 6:25 am IST
Back to top button