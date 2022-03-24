Parineeti Chopra refuses to work with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies of Bollywood. Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the male lead. Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play female lead opposite him. However, according to latest reports, it seems like Ranbir and Pari’s fans may have to wait a little more to see them together on big screen because the actress has opted out of the project.

Yes, you read that right! Parineeti Chopra has reportedly refused to work in Animal and her decision has ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s connect. A report in Indian Express says Pari decided to quit Sandeep’s project to as she wanted to work with Imtiaz’s venture, Chamkila. Reportedly, the two films had overlapping dates.

Parineeti Chopra quits Animal

“Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director,” a source close to the project was quoted saying to Indian Express.

The source further added, “She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films.”

More about Animal and Chamkila

Meanwhile Animal is a crime drama which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film’s cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Chamkila, on the other hand, marks Imtiaz Ali’s return to direction after Love Aaj Kal (2020).

Parineeti Chopra’s other projects

Parineeti Chopra is currently seen judging Colors TV’s talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. On the films front, she has Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa and Sarika.