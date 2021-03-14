Parineeti Chopra speaks in support of Zomato delivery partner Kamaraj

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday appealed to Zomato to “find and report the truth” over the recent altercation that took place involving a Bengaluru-based social media influencer and a Zomato delivery executive.

The actor has demanded that they find out the truth in the assault accusations against their delivery executive.

“Zomato India – PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy,” she wrote in a tweet.

In an Instagram story, she uploaded a picture of Kamaraj and wrote, “FIND THE TRUTHHH! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!”

courtesy- Instagram

On Friday, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal issued a statement that the company has reached out to both of them and is covering Hitesha’s medical expenses and Kamaraj’s legal expenses at the same time.

This comes after Bengaluru based woman named Hitesha Chandranee accused the Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding. He has rejected the allegations levelled against him, saying “let the truth win”.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media detailing the sequence of events.