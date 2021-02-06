Parineeti Chopra was not apprehensive to do ‘The Girl on the Train’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she was not apprehensive to do the official remake of Emily Blunt’s ‘The Girl on the Train’, given how Emily won widespread acclaim for her brilliant acting in the movie.

The ‘Jabariya Jodi’ actor has revealed that she relished the opportunity to work on ‘The Girl on the Train’ and was unfazed about the comparisons that people would eventually make regarding her performance.

Maintaining the fact that she performed the role in her own, unique style and not tried to stay true to the original film, she said, “I have approached my role without the baggage of what I saw Emily do. I made the character my own and I was clear that I wanted to add my own touch to the role. I appreciate that people have loved what I have tried to do on the screen and I can guarantee them that they will thoroughly enjoy this edge of the seat thriller when the film releases.”

Parineeti, who is basking in the appreciation that’s pouring for her performance as seen in the movies trailer, added “I’m thrilled that our version’s trailer is getting outstanding reviews and I’m humbled with the love that people have poured in for my acting in TGOTT. It definitely seems to have lived up to the expectation of the English film. I cannot wait for people to see our version.”

‘The Girl on the Train’ is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed International bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

'The Girl on the Train' will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.