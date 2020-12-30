Parineeti inherited sarcasm, wanderlust and grammar obsession from mom

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared an adorable message for her mother Reena Chopra on her birthday on Wednesday. Parineeti took to social media to inform that she has inherited her sarcastic sense of humour, love for travel and obsession with grammar from her mother.

“If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are. Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling. Keep those teeth out! Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu. She’s our family’s little atom bomb (5.1″ amongst us tall Chopras) , our little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace,” Parineeti shared on her verified Instagram account on Wednesday.

“I inherited her sarcastic sense of humour, her keeda for travel and her obsession with grammar! Aaaaaah basically the best things! How wonderful does that make me? Sigh. What a gem I am .. pause for applause .. But today is about you (more on me later) – so happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash. @reenachopra.art,” the actress further wrote tagging her mother onto the post.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial also stars Arjun Kapoor.

The actress also features in the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

