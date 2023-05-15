Parineeti’s mom Reena pens sweet note for daughter after engagement

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena Malhotra Chopra, on Sunday, penned a sweet note for her daughter after her engagement with AAP Leader Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Reena dropped a picture of the couple along with a note.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ….#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.”

The couple exudes vibes as they lean on each other in most of the frames. In this picture, Raghav is holding Parineeti by her waist, while Parineeti leans her head against Raghav’s cheeks.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Lots and lots of love aunty!!!! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS.”

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations guys . All the very very best in your future as a loving couple. Keep rocking.”

After months of speculations, the duo put an end to it today as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Apart from them actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Manish Malhotra gave the details of her dress as “rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.