Paris Saint-Germain to set up football academy in Rwanda

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 6:04 am IST
Kigali, Sep 18 : French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to open up a soccer academy in Rwanda in October, the Rwandan Ministry of Sports announced on Friday.

The football academy is scheduled to be located in Huye district, southern province, said Rwandan Minister of Sports Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju at a press conference, about sports development in the small central African country, Xinhua news agency reports.

The academy will nurture Rwandan professional soccer players that could potentially make it to the international scene, said the minister.

The academy will enable the national football body, Rwanda Football Federation, to tap the best talent available for the big soccer clubs as well as the national teams, according to her.

She also said Rwanda needs football academies to prepare youngsters to meet the demands of professional football.

Last December, Rwanda and PSG entered into a three-year partnership that will bring together the expertise of the signatories through a new model of sports partnership built around three main cornerstones – cultural and artistic synergies — a shared commitment to excellence and football development.

The Rwanda Development Board in 2018 announced a three-year partnership with English Premier League heavyweights Arsenal FC that is expected to promote tourism and soccer development in the country.

–IANS
rkm/qma

