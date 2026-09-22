Parking row near Ganesh idol site triggers tension in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Yadav Reddy Basti in Upparpally, Rajendranagar, late on the night of Monday, September 21, after a parking dispute near a site where a Ganesh idol had been installed escalated into alleged threats with knives.

According to the locals, an argument broke out between two groups over parking near the Ganesh idol installation site. The dispute reportedly escalated, with Prithvi and Rithik allegedly threatening locals with knives and warning them of dire consequences.

Tension prevailed at Yadav Reddy Basti in Upparpally, Rajendranagar, late on the night of Monday, September 21, after a parking dispute near a site where a Ganesh idol had been installed escalated into alleged threats with knives. pic.twitter.com/UDWPH4Ddvb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 22, 2026

The incident triggered concern among residents, who approached the Rajendranagar police and lodged a complaint over the alleged threats. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police reportedly took Prithvi and Rithik into custody in connection with the allegations. Further details regarding the incident and the action taken are awaited.