Parliamentary panel on health to discuss Covid pandemic on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 6 : With India continuing to see a surge in Covid-19 cases amid ‘Unlock 4’, the parliamentary standing committee on health is meeting on Monday to discuss the pandemic, and measures to deal with it.

According to the Rajya Sabha website, the agenda is: “To consider and adopt draft 121st and 122nd ATRs (action taken reports) and also to hear the views of the witnesses on the subject ‘Outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19 and related Contingent and Mitigation Plan’.”

With fresh 90,632 cases, and 1,065 fresh deaths, India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached a total of 4,113,811 cases.

Out of the total, 8,62,320 are active cases, 31,80,865 patients have been cured and discharged so far while 70,626 have succumbed.

While the recovery rate was at a whopping high of 77.32 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.72 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,83,862 cases and 26,276 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.