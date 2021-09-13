Parliamentary standing committee on women empowerment visits WE HUB

Hyderabad: Members of the parliamentary standing committee on women empowerment led by Dr. Heena Gavit, visited the Telangana government-run WE HUB on Monday for an interaction with the team and the startups promoted by the incubator.

WE HUB’s startups – Hunar, Hecoll, Heamac, Merabills and Blubot presented their ideas and products to the committee. The startups had an opportunity to showcase their products which included innovative solutions for health tech, Infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors in front of the standing committee.

“It is encouraging to see Women Entrepreneurs have a platform like WE HUB in India to support and scale them. While we are thrilled to hear about innovative solutions by Women Startups across the sectors, it is far more interesting to see WE HUB working with other State Governments like Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir in complementing efforts towards Women Entrepreneurship,” Dr. Heena Gavit said at the interaction.

The members of the committee Jharna Das Baidya, Shardaben Anilbhai, Locket Chatterjee, Mamata Mohanta, Ramya Haridas, Malothu Kavitha, Saroj Pandey, Riti Pathak, Satabdi Roy, Gomati Sai, Sarmistha Sethi, =Geetha Vanga, Vandana Chavan, Chhaya Verma and Queen Oja were part of the visit.Women and child development department special secretary Divya Devarajan too participated in the event.

“WE HUB is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations with premier entities across Telangana and around the world and the Standing Committee has provided concrete suggestions and extended support to advance the work,” the IAS officer said.