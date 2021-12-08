Part of Delhi riots mob, pro-CAA Dinesh Yadav convicted in court

After almost two years, the victims of the north-eastern Delhi riots are likely to witness justice. A Dinesh Yadav, became the first person to be convicted, among the many accused in the riots where over 50 people, most of whom were Muslims were killed.

Yadav on Monday was convicted for being an active member of a mob of around 150-200 people.

The court while listening to Yadav’s case, concluded that he was an active part of the mob who vandalised, robbed, and set on fire the house of a 73-year-old woman on the night of February 25, 2020, in Bhagirathi Vihar, NorthEast Delhi.

Manori, the victim, alleged that the mob attacked her house when no one from her family was around and looted documents and valuable items.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat convicted Dinesh Yadav for being a member of an unlawful assembly, rioting, arson, house trespassing, and robbery.

The accused stands convicted for offences punishable under sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 457 (house trespass), 392(robbery), 436 (arson) of IPC read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of IPC. The official sentencing will take place on December 22. The maximum punishment under the above Sections will put Yadav in jail for up to ten years.

“It is great to share that the first conviction order has been issued today in respect of North-East riot cases,” DCP northeast district, Sanjay Kumar Sain, said in a press statement.

The case of Manori

Manori, the old woman who escaped the riots, to a relative’s place, with her daughter and grandchildren before the mob attacked her house, says that she lives in fear to date.

When she was informed about the conviction of Yadav, she said, “The punishment has been given but I don’t know if I should feel happy. I don’t feel safe here. I still remember the day I ran out of my house with just one pair of clothes, clutching my daughter’s hands, running barefoot for my life. We lost everything that day. I still have nightmares of rioters outside. Pyaar mar gaya uss din, dil dukhta hai (love died that day, my heart still aches),” expressing her grief to the Indian Express.

Yadav only one among the many cases

The 25-year-old Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020. The court framed charges against him on August 3, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

In July, another judge had pronounced the first judgment in the Delhi riots case, acquitting a man of rioting and dacoity charges and noting that the prosecution miserably failed to prove its case.

Communal clashes ensued in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence broke out owing to groups in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The violence left at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(With inputs from PTI)