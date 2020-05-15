menu
search
15 May 2020, Fri
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Part of Sena Bhavan sealed after soldier tests COVID-19 positive

Posted by Qayam Published: May 15, 2020, 2:29 pm IST
Part of Sena Bhavan sealed after soldier tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A part of the Army headquarters in the heart of the national capital was sealed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

“One soldier tested positive for COVID-19. The affected area of Sena Bhawan closed for sanitation and disinfection,” the official said.

“Actions as per protocol such as contact tracing and quarantine are in progress,” he said.

Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of the Indian Army.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved