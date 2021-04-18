Parth Samthaan to feature opposite Alia Bhatt in his Bollywood debut film

Mumbai: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is best known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite B-town leading lady Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Parth confirmed about his debut film which is currently under pre-production and said that the shooting will begin later this year. The actor also said that as an outsider, this was one big opportunity he didn’t want to miss out on. He wished to give his hundred percent towards it and hoped that everything works out well.

Earlier, there was huge buzz that Parth Samthaan will be featuring opposite Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. There have also been reports that Parth has signed Resul Pookutty’s ‘Piharwa’ which also stars Alia. However, there is no confirmation regarding the movie name yet.

More about Parth Samthaan

Parth was most recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s TV soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 alongside Erica Fernandes. He rose to fame with popular TV series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Parth Samthaan’s music album titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham was also released recently and got immense praises. The actor is also making his OTT debut with web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun, a gangster drama. It has been made under the banners of Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji and will feature the actor playing the role of gangster Nawab.