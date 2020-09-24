Parties engage in ‘poster wars’ ahead of Bihar polls

By Manoj Pathak

Patna, Sep 24 : A new battle is being waged between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) on the streets through posters, as parties take political potshots at each other or use sarcastic messages to corner one another ahead of the state polls this year.

The posters are being pasted on the roads of Patna which have also become the centre of attraction for the common people. For the last one week, ‘poster wars’ are being fought on the streets.

The JD-U on Thursday put up a poster through which the RJD has been criticized. This poster with a yellow background has a picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the caption ‘The whole of Bihar, our family’. In one corner of this poster, the slogan ‘Nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki’ is written.

Through this poster, the JD-U has tried to target the opposition Grand Alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.

Earlier on Saturday, a poster was seen on the streets of Patna launching a sharp political attack on Lalu’s family. On the top of the poster was written ‘One family, the burden on Bihar’ where Lalu Yadav is shown as a prisoner. At the bottom of this poster is a picture of Lalu Yadav’s sons and RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav as MLAs, their mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi depicted as a Legislative Councillor while Rajya Sabha MP is written over the picture of Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti.

A day later, Lalu Prasad and his family members were targeted in a poster with a new slogan. Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi were depicted as drivers of the ‘Loot Express’. The poster shows a bus as a ‘Loot Express’ inside which former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti are seated while Lalu and Tejashwi are seen standing on top of the bus.

At one end of this poster is written in bold letters ‘One family, the burden on Bihar’.

After this, the RJD on Wednesday put up posters on the streets of Patna targeting Janata Dal (United) Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The poster has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar where Modi is described saying, “There is a problem in Nitish Kumar’s DNA. He keeps on changing colours yet every tall claim by him falls flat.”

Another poster by the RJD has a picture of Modi and Nitish Kumar in which the people of Bihar are shown saying, “The BJP was made to sit in the Opposition by us, then how did they come to power?”

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh said his party was putting up posters for promoting its political campaign ahead of the state elections. Regarding the posters against the RJD or Lalu Prasad’s family, he added that he did not know who pasted them. He said, “Elections cannot be won through posters. If elections could be won by putting up posters, then it does not matter.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party was resorting to politics through posters while Lalu Prasad Yadav remains in the hearts of the people of Bihar. Those who put up these posters will come to know about themselves during the ensuing Bihar elections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.