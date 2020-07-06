Parties in Hyderabad: One of the reasons behind spike in COVID cases

Hyderabad: After analyzing the lifestyle of the persons who died of COVID-19, it is found that gathering in parties in Hyderabad is one of the major reasons behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

Attending birthday bash proved costly

Recently, a 63-year-old diamond jeweller who had organised the party for his relatives and friends two weeks ago succumbed on Friday. One of his guests, another city jeweller, had died earlier.

A leading politician from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and 11 others who attended the party have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

As many as 150 people had attended the birthday bash hosted by the jeweller who owns a shop in Himayatnagar area. Many leading jewellers, politicians and prominent people from various walks of life were among the attendees.

Since many important personalities attended the party, the incident was kept a closely guarded secret.

Another party in Hyderabad

In a separate incident, a 63-year-old pawn broker had hoisted birthday party at his residence located in Himayathnagar last month. He died of COVID-19 on 1st July.

After his death, persons who attended the party rushed to hospitals to undergo COVID-19 test. Some of the attendee and family members went into isolation.

In another incident, six persons died after attending a wedding anniversary party. Out of 100 participants, around 30 found positive for coronavirus.

Leisure time behind parties in Hyderabad

The traders and businessmen who are finding leisure time due to coronavirus pandemic are not only shifting to farmhouses but also arranging parties. These parties are becoming one of the major reasons for the spread of coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Experts say that most of the persons who died of COVID-19 have contracted the virus after attending various types of parties like, birthday party, kitty party etc.

After the deaths due to parties in Hyderabad, TS Government may revisit the norms set for organizing events.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Sunday reported 1,590 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.

Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,277 new cases. Medchal and Rangareddy district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 125 and 82 cases.

Due to new cases and deaths, the state’s cases tally reached 23,902 and the death toll climbed to 295.