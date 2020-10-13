Parties move to ‘real’ from ‘virtual’ campaign in run-up to Bihar polls

By Manoj Pathak

Patna, Oct 13 : All parties campaigning virtually for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections are now gearing up to step out of the ‘virtual to the ‘real political arena amid the corona pandemic. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J. P. Nadda held his first public rally in Gaya in Bihar.

Many changes are visible in the state polls to be held between October 28 and November 7. Initially the emphasis was on holding virtual rallies only but now the parties have been permitted to address small ‘real’ rallies.

Leaders of all parties are now leaving Patna and meeting the voters. However, all Covid-19 protocols will have to be strictly followed.

A BJP leader said after coming out of the ‘virtual mode’ of campaigning, the saffron party has started sending party functionaries to various regions of the state. At the booth level, too, the party has asked its karyakartas (workers) to interact with the people. The party aims to reach every voter before polling day.

According to sources, the BJP has asked all its people to fan out from the party headquarters. The BJP has also hired helicopters for campaigning. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attended the nomination of party candidate Nitish Mishra in Jhanjharpur on Monday and held a public rally at Warisaliganj in Nawada district.

BJP’s Bihar unit in-charge Bhupendra Yadav held a meeting in Jamui, Banka and addressed a rally in Kahalgaon. BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal campaigned, too.

The JD-U is also planning to step into the real world. Chief Minister and JD-U President Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said till now people have been reached only through virtual means but promised that he would now interact face-to-face with the voters from Wednesday.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders are also following suit. An RJD worker said party leader Tejashwi Yadav will visit various regions from Wednesday and interact with people. Other parties in the electoral fray are now campaigning door-to-door instead of in ‘virtual mode’.

Voting for Bihar’s 243-member Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 while counting will take place on November 10.

Leading the Mahagathbandhan (Opposition Grand alliance) is the RJD which has an electoral tie-up with the Congress and the Left while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the BJP and the JD-U.

