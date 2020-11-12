Parts of Andhra Pradesh staring at wet Diwali

Published: 13th November 2020 12:11 am IST

Amaravati, Nov 12 : It is going to be a wet Diwali at many places in Andhra Pradesh as parts of south coastal AP have been forecast to receive thunderstorms with lightning from Friday to Monday.

The Met department forecast similar weather on Thursday as well for parts of Srikakulam, Yanam and Rayalaseema districts.

Consistent with the forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, there was heavy rain in Nellore town, leading to many parts getting inundated in rain water.

In West Godavari district, there was heavy rain for more than half-an-hour near Bhimavaram, and in places such as Kalla, Kallakuru, Seesali, Doddanapudi and other villages.

Thursday was cloudy with no sun and strong winds blew before the rain in the afternoon in these places.

For Sunday, there is a forecast for heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The Met department predicted same weather pattern on Tuesday in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, the trough from southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast to west central part of the same sea off northern Andhra Pradesh now runs above the cyclonic circulation.

It runs towards southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast and extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

In glaring contrast to earlier days, all the monitored places except three recorded a maximum temperature of below 29.8-degree Celsius on Thursday, lower than the normal temperature.

The three places which logged maximum temperatures above 30-degree Celsius were Nandigama (30.1), Vijayawada (30) and Anantapur (30.9).

