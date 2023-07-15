Parts of Hyderabad to see water supply halt for 24 hours on July 19

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad will face 24-hour drinking water supply disruption as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) is undertaking repair works on July 19.

The areas to face the interruption from 6 am on July 19 to 6 pm on July 20 include Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Alwal, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram.

Additionally, the supply of drinking water will also be disrupted in Kondapur, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara, Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Kompally, Gondlapochampally and Jawahar Nagar.

The HMWS&SB has taken up works related to fixing the leakages on the Murmur to Bommakkal water pipeline, which will cause the supply halt.

HMWS&SB in a press release urged the citizens to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.