Parts of Hyderabad to see water supply halt for 24 hours on July 19

The HMWS&SB has taken up works related to fixing the leakages on the Murmur to Bommakkal water pipeline.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th July 2023 10:19 am IST
Hyderabad: Drinking water supply halt for 24 hours on July 19
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad will face 24-hour drinking water supply disruption as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) is undertaking repair works on July 19.

BookMyMBBS

The areas to face the interruption from 6 am on July 19 to 6 pm on July 20 include Erragadda, Ameerpet, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, Alwal, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram and Suraram.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Illegal firearm, bullets seized by cops in Cherlapally

Additionally, the supply of drinking water will also be disrupted in Kondapur, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara, Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Kompally, Gondlapochampally and Jawahar Nagar.

MS Education Academy

The HMWS&SB has taken up works related to fixing the leakages on the Murmur to Bommakkal water pipeline, which will cause the supply halt.

HMWS&SB in a press release urged the citizens to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 15th July 2023 10:19 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button