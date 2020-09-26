Parts of Telangana affected by incessant rainfall

Telangana: Several parts of Telangana were affected by incessant rainfall, including Shamshabad in the Ranga Reddy district which witnessed a flood-like situation.

Visuals from the site showed plants and small trees submerged by floodwaters.

Hyderabad city also faced water logging at various places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rains over the state.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning very likely over interior Telangana and North Interior Karnataka on September 25,” the IMD said.

Source: ANI