Pass benefit of global oil price crash to people: Rahul to PMO

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Prime Minister’s Office to pass on the benefits of the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices to general public.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister saying he may have “missed noticing” the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices, as he was “busy destabilising” an elected Congress government.

“Hey PMO India, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress government, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices.

“Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing the petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” Gandhi tweeted.

