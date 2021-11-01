Passenger arrested at Hyderabad Airport for carrying foreign currency

Hyderabad: A passenger was arrested for carrying foreign currency worth Rs.9.78 lakhs

by the Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

According to the sources, the passenger arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight bearing number G9451. While undergoing routine security checks, the customs officials seized 40,000 Saudi riyals and 10,310 UAE Dirhams from his luggage.

A customs official said the seized amount values upto Rs.9.78 lakhs in Indian currency.

The customs authorities have registered a case against the passenger and started investigations.