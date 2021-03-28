Passenger attempts to open emergency exit mid-air, restrained by crew till landing

Published: 28th March 2021

Varanasi: A passenger on a Delhi to Varanasi flight attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday, but was restrained by the crew till the aircraft landed safely.

According to the Station House Officer in Phulpur, the man who created the commotion seemed to be mentally-ill.

“A passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-air on a Delhi to Varanasi flight. Crew members stopped and held him till the flight made a safe landing at the airport. The pilot of the flight informed Air traffic control and requested landing on priority,” the SHO said.

The passenger has been handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force.

Source: ANI

