Passenger bus allegedly hijacked from Agra found in Etawah

Etawah: A bus with passengers which was allegedly hijacked by some miscreants from Agra was found in Etawah.

However, the passengers were shifted in other buses by miscreants at different locations.

Passengers not robbed

A few passengers, who were shifted in a bus which was heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, were stopped at Naugaon by police. The Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur informed that passengers were not robbed.

“A bus was brought here forcibly by some persons from Agra. The bus has been found parked behind a ‘Dhaba’ in Balrai Police Station area. An investigation is underway in this matter. We are in touch with Agra Police,” Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar said.

Agra SSP Bablu Kumar said that the incident took place on the southern by-pass of Agra.

Route of the bus

“The bus was going from Gurugram in Haryana to Panna in Madhya Pradesh. The bus was stopped by SUV-borne miscreants on the southern bye-pass of Agra. They boarded the bus and said they are recovery agents and came from Shri Ram Finance, Agra. They took buses to various places. The bus was later found at Balrai in Etawah,” Kumar said.

“One of the persons who were in the SUV was identified as Pradeep Gupta from Etawah. Pawan, who is the son of the bus owner said that he know Pradeep since 2014 and he has been running buses of him. Pawan said that Pradeep threatened him in Gwalior regarding this three days back. Efforts are on to nab him,” he said.

On the basis of the complaint of the driver, conductor, and helper of the bus, a case under Sections under 364, 365, 342, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Source: ANI