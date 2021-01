Hyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Friday booked a case against a passenger arrived from Dubai flight.

According to the official sources, the Gold in paste form was found concealed in specially stitched pocket in waist portion of jeans trouser the male passenger was wearing.

During the operation a total gold seized is 395.07 gms valued at 19.98 lakh rupees. The case is under investigation.