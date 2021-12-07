Passenger held at Hyderabad airport for gold smuggling

Hyderabad: Customs sleuths on Tuesday booked a case against a passenger after seizing Rs 11.49 lakh worth of gold from Jazeera flight (J9 1403) from Kuwait to Hyderabad. According to the official sources, the gold biscuits weighing 233.20 gms were concealed inside the secret pocket of the trouser.

In order to smuggle the gold, the passenger boarded the Jazeera flight at Kuwait and landed at RGI Airport at Shamshabad.

On credible information, the customs officials have recovered gold biscuits and a case has been registered against the passenger and an investigation is underway.