Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad customs based on passenger profiling caught one passenger at RGIA who was travelling from Dubai by EK-528.

The passenger had concealed nearly 823 gms of gold in paste form inside his underwear and covered it with extra underwear to hide the concealment of gold. Customs officials have seized this 823 grams of gold valued at around Rs 47 lakh. The passenger belongs to the Old City area of Hyderabad.

Further investigation is in progress.