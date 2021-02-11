Passengers can now order food in trains using new E-catering app

Large number of passengers love eating on trains and they did so by ordering their favourite food either from the pantry or buying from the stations.

But today there are larger options with the Railways launching a new E-catering app called “Food on Track”.

While pantry food will continue to be available to the passengers, in addition those wanting to book food from their favorite hotel or restaurant outside can do so. Whether it is a Haldiram Thali or a Domino Pizza everything will be possible if things go as per plan.

The catering unit of the Indian Railways, the Indian Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has recently resumed e-catering services for the railway passengers. The facility was launched just before Covid-19 but had to be suspended following the lockdown and disruption of train operations.

Passengers can install the app on Android or iOS and get their food delivered in the train from a variety of food partners.

With the new online food delivery app, passengers can order food by entering travel details including the PNR number, train name, seat/berth number and expect the food to be delivered on the train before the journey starts.

According to Bhujanga Rao, Joint General Manager, Catering Services (IRCTC), South Central Zone, ‘Food on Track’ was launched in major railway stations in South Central Railway including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. “We will extend this to Kacheguda and Hyderabad railway stations in the next phase,” he said. Rao said e-catering services were evoking a good response from passengers.

“From Secunderabad, we have Sandarshini Hotel and Annapurna Hotel. We are planning to include Domino’s and Faaso’s as well soon,” he added.

Just like booking train tickets from the IRCTC app or website, travellers can log on to www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or download the Food on Track app.

IRCTC has also extended the ordering of food for long train journey through phone call (1323).



