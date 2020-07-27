Passengers of Air France flights to Bengaluru to undergo COVID-19 test

27th July 2020

Paris: Passengers of Air France flights to Bengaluru under “air bubble” arrangement agreed between the two countries need to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 and only those who are negative would be allowed to board, the Embassy of India in France said here on Monday.

India has started creating “air bubbles” with some countries to ensure eligible people can continue to travel directly to and from there on airlines of both sides, till resumption of regular scheduled flights in a post-pandemic world.

“Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think the answer lies in bilateral air bubbles, which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said last week.

Source: ANI
