Passengers will soon be able to track TSRTC buses in real-time

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is soon going to come up with a bus tracking and passenger information system (VTPIS). Passengers travelling in TSRTC buses will be able to track its movement on a real-time basis and will also get useful information such as the time they can expect buses to arrive and depart for destinations at their fingertips.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a TSRTC official said that the tenders have been floated to set up the VTPIS, and by November 5, the TSRTC will announce its final tender.

According to a report from The Hindu, official TSRTC documents show that VTPIS would initially cover 4,170 special buses, out of its total fleet strength of 9,728 buses. It also specifies that as many as 1,201 intra-city and 2,969 long-distance and inter-city buses would be covered, and as and when the need arises provisions are in place to scale up VTPIS installation to as many as 10,500 buses.

According to officials from the TSRTC, the initiative of VTPIS is aimed to provide a hassle-free move to passengers. This will provide passengers estimated time of departure and estimated time of arrival of buses, with minimal variance, and tracking the current location of buses in real-time would save passengers’ precious time. It means that passengers will be able to plan their journey better and reduce waiting time with the information made available to them.

Aside from this, the TSRTC earlier in October also started a project to accept payments through UPI and QR codes for the benefit of travellers. This service was first launched at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), and after getting good feedback from there, it launched the same at the Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) as well.