Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 25th September 2020 3:55 pm IST
Anantapuram: The passing out parade of 273 stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors (SCT SIs), including 50 women officers, was conducted at Police Parade Ground, Anantapur, on Friday after completion of their nine-month training.

Among them, there are 138 civil SIs, 69 armed reserve SIs and 66 Andhra Pradesh Special Police SIs.

State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawant were the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharita asked the police to be more careful while attending the women.

This year, five IPS officers, 25 DSPs and 1,591 constables completed training in the state.

Andhra has also launched a Police app this year, touted to be first in the county.

