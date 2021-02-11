Passport applicants can use digilocker to upload documents

Hyderabad: The passport applicants can now choose to upload documents like Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter Card etc. through DigiLocker account and not carry these documents physically to the Passport Office on the day of appointment.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the acceptance of e-Documents stored in the DigiLocker portal is enabled at the time of filing passport applications and applications for other related services.

Applicants can register an account on DigiLocker before submitting an application if they don’t have it already. The new system will have two fold advantages that the applicants will not have to physically carry documents and the time needed for verifying documents will reduce.

Earlier, applicants had to bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies, which were then physically verified by the passport officials.

Now, with this DigiLocker facility, applicants are freed from all that efforts.

Now, at the time of filling the Passport application, a button“Fetch from DigiLocker” will be displayed through which the selected documents can be shared via DigiLocker.

As of now, there is no move to completely switch over to the online mode. Either of the modes – physical proof of documents as well as DigiLocker mode is being accepted.