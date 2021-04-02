Passport applicants urged to identify police station before applying online

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police has urged passport applicants to identify their police station before submitting their passport applications.

For passport applications, Cyberabad Police has categorized into four units: Cyberabad 1, Cyberabad 2, Cyberabad 3 and Cyberabad 4. The users must submit their applications accordingly on the official website (click here).

The passport applicants may also call at 040-27853414.

The police stations which come under Cyberabad 1 are; Amangal, Chandanagar, Chivarla, Chadarguda, Gacchbowli, Kadthal, Peshampeth, Kandarg, Kattur, Madhavpur, Mailardevpally, Miyapur, Nandigama, Moinabad, Narsinghi, RGIA, Raidurgam, Rajindernagar, Shahbad, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Shamkarpalli, and Tallakondapally.

The police stations which are under Cyberabad 2 are Aluwal, Bacchupally, Balanagar, Dandigal, Jagatgirikatta, Jedimetla, KPHB, Kokatpally, Medchal, Bashirabad, and Shahmirpeth.

Sanath Nagar comes under Cyberabad 3 and Ramachandrapuram comes under Cyberabad 4.