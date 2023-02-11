Passport, boarding pass no longer needed to be taken out at Dubai Airport

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has launched a new biometric system, which will allow passengers to travel without a passport or boarding pass from Dubai, local media reported.

Using the latest biometric technology, travellers can check in for their flights and complete immigration formalities without taking any identification documents.

As per a report by Gulf News, arriving and departing passengers can scan passports in a few seconds’ via ‘Enhanced Smart Gates’ which feature contactless operation.

Also Read Emirates to offer biometric check-in for travellers at Dubai airport

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai stated that verification is done through the iris and biometric information.

According to the DXB website, passengers must remove anything that covers their face, including masks, glasses and hats.

Note that passports and boarding passes should be available only when needed.

This step is part of Dubai’s efforts to develop smart services for smooth travel for all, in line with the leadership’s directives to combine advanced technology in government services, thus improving the quality of life.

Also Read Your face will be your boarding pass: Abu Dhabi Airport

Who can use smart gates?

Residents of the UAE, Emirates, GCC nationals, entry visa visitors with biometric passports and guests of the Schengen Union can use the new smart gates.

Who cannot use it?

People of determination and families with children under the age of 15.

According to the GDRFA, pre-registered residents who have resided outside the UAE for six months and those with renewed passports or citizenships also cannot use smart gates.