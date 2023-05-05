Passwords can soon be replaced, Learn all about PassKeys here

Passkeys are a new way to authenticate without having to remember and manage passwords. With a passkey, users can sign in to apps and websites using a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition), PIN, or pattern. This technology replaces legacy authentication methods like passwords and provides robust protection against phishing attacks.

A passkey is a digital credential tied to a user account and a website or application. Here’s how to create and use a passkey:

Register with the website or application using an existing sign-in method.



1. Click the “Create a Passkey” button.



2. Check the information stored with the new passkey.



3. Use the device screen unlock (biometric sensor, PIN, or pattern) to create the passkey.





When returning to the website or application to sign in, follow these steps:



1. Go to the website or application.



2. Click “Sign In”.



3. Select the passkey option.



4. Use the device screen unlock (biometric sensor, PIN, or pattern) to complete the login.





The user’s device generates a signature based on the passkey, which is used to verify the login credential between the origin and the passkey.

Passkeys can be used on any device, regardless of where they’re stored. As they’re built on FIDO standards, all browsers can adopt them. Passkey managers protect passkeys from unauthorized access and use, and passkeys themselves don’t allow tracking users or devices between sites.

Biometric information is never revealed to the website or application, making passkeys a safe and secure way to authenticate.



Public key cryptography is used to generate a public-private key pair on the user’s device, making it safe from potential data breaches.



Learn more on how to use Passkeys for account authentication, please visit here.

For further details, please visit here.