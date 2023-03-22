Past Blast: Here is why Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai parted ways

Mumbai: It is often said that Salman Khan still misses Aishwarya Rai and transitional videos are still shared on different social media platforms in which the ex-couple’s chemistry is portrayed. Their relationship was the talk of the town during the late 90s and it is also rumoured that Salman Khan is not marrying as he still loves Aishwarya Rai.

As Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were chased by every journalist after the break-up, Salman finally admitted in 2002, that he had parted ways with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star. Bhaijaan said that it was a normal fight as it happens in every relationship but for Aishwarya Rai, it was not a normal one. Aishwarya issued a proper statement in this regard. The actress alleged that she was physically, verbally and emotionally abused by the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. Reacting to the ADHM actress’s claims, Salman said that he did not abuse Aishwarya Rai.

A year after the breakup, Aishwarya Rai had issued an official statement in which she wrote, “For the sake of my well-being, my sanity, my dignity and the dignity and self-respect of my family — ENOUGH! I will not work with Mr Salman Khan. The Salman chapter was a nightmare in my life and I am thankful to God that it is over!”

In a long statement, (as quoted by various media portals) she shared that she stood by Salman during his “enduring alcoholism, misbehaviour in worse phases and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical, emotional), infidelity and indignity.” She further called her relationship with the actor “obnoxious experiences which incite washing dirty linen and other dirty truths.”

The statement further reads, “While I have maintained a dignified silence about him and his wrong-doings, he (his family and friends) has repeatedly attacked the respect, dignity, and pride of me and my family (with irresponsible rumour-mongering. I stood by him enduring alcoholism, misbehaviour in worse phases and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical, emotional), infidelity, and indignity.”

“That is why like any other self-respecting woman and God is witness, I said enough and ended it almost two years ago but because of a dignified silence, all have misrepresented my stand and spread rumours about my character and baselessly alleged affairs and tried to spoil healthy working relations with costars,” she added.

“I do not want to get into the gory details and obnoxious experiences, which incite washing dirty linen and other ugly untruths. For a long time now, they have time and again tried to wreck my peace and sanity both personally and professionally. But they’ll forget no one can play God because there is God! That is the only truth,” she concluded.

Salman Khan tried his level best to console Aishwarya Rai but she did give him another chance. It was reported that Salman was allegedly seen banging on the door of Aishwarya’s house and urging her to let him in after the breakup.

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the couple welcomed a baby girl Aaradhya in 2011 while the whole nation is waiting for Salman Khan to get married.