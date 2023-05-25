Past Blast: When Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ attracted ghosts

Mumbai: Himesh Reshammiya, a well-known Bollywood music composer, has produced numerous chart-topping hits over the years. However, one of his songs found an unexpected fan base among an unusual audience – ghosts. Yes, we’re referring to the hit song “Jhalak Dikhla Ja” from the film Aksar. The lyrics of this song were allegedly used as a medium for spirits to visit. Let’s take a look back at this fascinating story.

The Banning of Jhalak Dikhla Ja

According to a Hindustan Times report, the song was banned in the village of Bhalej because of supernatural occurrences associated with it. A 25-year-old man named Firoz Thakor was involved in an incident that became a talking point. Firoz was said to have been possessed by an evil force while singing a Himesh Reshammiya song one evening. Firoz became agitated and isolated, according to his elder brother, and only returned to normalcy after seeking the advice of a priest.

The Influence of Lyrics

The report also included Isamiya Master, a retired schoolteacher from Thakor Mohalla, who spoke about several cases in which people allegedly became possessed as a result of the song. He explained that the lyrics to “Jhalak Dikhla Ja,” specifically the words “Aaja Aaja,” were thought to summon ghosts. As a result, the song was banned in the village.

Interestingly, the plot of this story is similar to that of the Bollywood film Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. To keep the ghost at bay, the villagers write the phrase “Oo Stree Kal Anna” in the film.

Despite its supernatural associations, “Jhalak Dikhla Ja” remains a popular song that many people associate with nostalgia. The song not only gained popularity due to its catchy beats, but it also helped Emraan Hashmi’s career. It was an instant hit and continued to rule parties and nightclubs for years to come.