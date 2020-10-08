Paswan a towering personality, stood for social justice: Sonia

New Delhi, Oct 8 : Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, terming him a towering personality, who aimed for empowerment of the most marginalised.

In a statement, she said: “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan. A towering personality, who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalised.

“He will be forever remembered for asserting the cause of social and political equity.”

Recalling her association with him, Gandhi said: “I remember his long association as an ally and as a competent and dynamic minister of the UPA. My thoughts are with his wife, Chirag and all the family members, friends and followers in this moment of loss and grief.”

Paswan, who had completed 50 years in active politics last year, breathed his last on Thursday evening at Fortis hospital here where he had been admitted for last several days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.