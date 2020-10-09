Paswan’s enduring legacy will continue to inspire: Rahul

By News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 1:15 pm IST
Paswan's enduring legacy will continue to inspire: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 9 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said the Dalit leader’s enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service.

In his condolence message to Paswan’s son and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan, Rahul Gandhi said: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father. We have lost a veteran leader, who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation.”

The Congress leader said that in his illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalised sections of society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable.

Rahul recalled that as an MP and a Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan voiced their interests and concerns with passion. “His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service.”

Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last on Thursday night at Fortis Hospital here, days after undergoing a heart surgery.

