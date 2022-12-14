Pathaan promotion: SRK’s next destination is FIFA WC final

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently trolled for paying a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu just after performing Umrah, is all set to promote his upcoming film Pathaan in Qatar. According to the reports, King Khan will promote the movie from the sets of the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, which is followed by the actor himself on Twitter, informed that SRK will promote Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals during the pre-match coverage. The fan page wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after a gap of four years. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. During the recent semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted watching the match.