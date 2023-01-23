Pathaan: ‘SRK to visit cinema hall in Hyderabad with Ram Charan’

Hyderabad: SRK starrer Pathaan is expected to be a box office blockbuster amid a storm of hype. King Khan and makers of the Pathaan were targeted by various political leaders after the release of film’s Besharam track. The movie is witnessing fast filling of advance booking and even makers have planned to launch early morning shows in various cities following unprecedent demand.

King Khan who did not promote the film on reality shows and other events on Saturday interacted with fans during ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. Known for his quirky replies, SRK entertained fans during the session. The actor also mentioned South star Ram Charan during the session after one of the fans wanted to know if SRK would go to any Telugu theatres to see how the South audiences would react to Pathaan.

The lucky fan asked SRK, “Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?” to which Bollywood’s Badshah replied “Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!”.

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

It is said the Ram Charan and SRK share a very great bond and respect each others work. Earlier, Ram Charan while showing his love to King Khan had wished the box office success of Pathaan. He wrote, “Wishing the whole team of Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before!”

King Khan replied his one of the favourite South star in his trademark style. SRK replied, “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. ”

The Pathaan’ is a spy-thriller which is directed by Siddhart Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is set to release on January 25, 2023 globally.