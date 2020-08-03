Pathancheruvu MLA Mahipal Reddy tests positive

Hyderabad: Several leaders, doctors, police and officials are being tested positive for Corona virus in Telangana. Afresh TRS MLA Mahipal Reddy of Pathancheruvu segment has been tested positive for corona virus.

According to information, the MLA has been actively participating in some development programs.

The doctors conducted covid test and found Mahipal Reddy to have infected with virus. He was treated and being regularly monitored as per Corona protocol and norms. So far one minister, 7 MLAs, two mayors were tested positive and recovered in Telangana state.

Home minister Mahamood Ali, deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, their family members, whip Sunitha, MLA K Chander and leaders of other political parties have been tested positive.

They were recovered and the government has increased tests for corona besides offering services free of charge in the state run hospitals.