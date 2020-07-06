Pathetic condition of Government Hospitals amidst COVID-19

Hyderabad: There is a very old maxim, “health is wealth.” A healthy person can work efficiently to earn wealth. Though good health is not only a great asset. It is the most valuable treasure a human could have.

Healthcare has emerged as one of the largest service sectors in India. Thought this sector mainly under the responsibility of the state, local and also the central governments. But the majority of healthcare services in Telangana are monitored by the TRS which continuously fails to provide the best medical services to its citizens.

Several government hospitals in the city including Gandhi hospital, Fever Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and King Koti Government Hospital and etc. are in a pathetic condition allege many hospital visitors and patients.

This pain has left most of the citizens in sadness and anger demanding the government to provide best medical services as much as possible. Not only are COVID-19 patients facing the difficulties. The outpatients are queuing up near government hospitals with complaints of viral fever and seasonal diseases. The list of challenges continues to grow in the state during the pandemic. Of all these challenges, there is one that seems insurmountable already which is COVID-19. It could soon end up becoming a calamity that aggravates the suffering of thousands.

This challenge relates to the provision of affordable, accessible, and accountable healthcare to every single citizen.

After the private sector of hospitals are demanding a huge amount to provide the services, thousands are visiting government hospitals in the hope that they will be treated with good medical care as promised by the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Apart from major government hospitals, every area has ‘Basthi Dawakhanas’ (area hospitals). This programme was started by the TRS government to provide health care services to its citizens near to them.

The government hospitals provide treatments full of free service to the poor people at low cost. Compared to the government, private hospitals are a bit more pricey.

With the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad and shortages of healthcare facilities in government hospitals, private hospitals in the society have been playing a vital role but only for the rich as poor cannot afford the ‘Five Star’ treatment.

Even though there are many government hospitals which are providing health services to the populace of the region, the services rendered are inadequate in terms of quantity and quality.

Hence, if one is ill, they will go towards the private route. “We have lost our faith in Government Hospitals,” Anjum Begum told to siasat.com.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, even private hospitals have closed their outpatient services and daily hundreds crowding near the government hospitals to avail medical services.

The pathetic condition of government hospitals is no surprise to anyone. “Affordable but reliable healthcare is still an illusion in government hospitals. Do one-of the raids change these conditions? Or are they just an eyewash?” questions Mohammed Khaled who has been regularly visiting the Falaknuma Government Hospital from past few days to avail the medical treatment.