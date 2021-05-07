Patients’ attendant is not allowed inside Gandhi hospital : Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that there was no permission for the entry of the attendants of Covid 19 patients in Gandhi Hospitals. He made these remarks after launching a corona helpline number at the Gandhi Hospitals along with the superintendent of the hospital Dr. Raja Rao.

Speaking on the occasion the CP urged the family members of the patients to find out the status of their near and dear ones by using the helpline number. He said that the help line Center would provide all kinds of information to the relatives of the Covid Patients.

The Gandhi hospitals superintendent Raja Rao said that the doctors of the hospitals were providing excellent services to the patients. He urged the relatives of patients to not come to the hospital and added that the attendants had died after becoming the victims of the deadly virus.

He said that they would soon launch an app to provide the Covid patients details and added that all the information related to the patients would be made available on the app. Dr. Rao said that the details like number of beds available at the hospital would be made available on the app.