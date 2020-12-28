Patients can now take health advice via ‘e-Sanjeevani’ app

Gurugram: The district health department in Gurugram has launched the ‘e-Sanjeevani’ app for the Outpatients Department (OPD) in the Sector-10A General hospital.

With this patients, including pregnant women, can talk to a doctor and take advice on the phone.

The district health officials said to avail this facility, the patients would have to download this app on their phones.

Nodal officer Dr Esha Narang said the patient would have to download the app on his phone and register for it.

The patient then has to write in the option found on the app, for which disease he wants to talk to the doctor. After that the patient would get the OTP number and through that number he would be registered for the whole day.

“A token number will be mandatory for any prescription. This token number will give information about the turn of the patients. The patient can check his token number repeatedly through the OTP number,” Narang said.

The official said the Central government has provided this facility in the entire country under the National Health Mission.

She said if a resident of Gurugram visits another state and city, then he would have to register himself on the app there and talk to the doctors there.

With the help of the ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’ app, there would be a face-to-face interaction between the patient and the doctor. In this patients and doctors would be able to interact through video-conferencing.

“There are many patients who need doctor’s advice everyday and they are avoiding visit to hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19. The patients can now consult the doctor and take medicine with the help of ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’ sitting at their home. The best thing is that it involves the specialists of all diseases and the patient can talk to the specialist at different times. More than 70 doctors in Gurugram have joined the ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’ and others will be inducted soon,” Narang added.

Source: IANS