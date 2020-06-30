Patients developing COVID-19 symptoms must quarantine themselves

Hyderabad: Patients suffering from cough. Fever and cold are advised not to go out of their houses. Instead of being scared of coronavirus pandemic, such patients should go into isolation and seek medical advice. They should maintain cleanliness to prevent further spread of the virus.

As many patients are not getting beds in private and government hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, panic prevails among the patients. However, instead of becoming panicky, patients can go into self quarantine and treat themselves at home. People suffering from fever, cold and cough are advised not to go out of their houses and self quarantine themselves. They should also begin treatment immediately.

Though there has been surge in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, fatality rate has not increased. On the other hand, number of patients who recovered from the virus has increased. There is better chance of patients recovering from the virus if the treatment is started at early stage. If the treatment is started at early stage of the illness then the patient can completely recover within two weeks. However if the symptoms are ignored and the illness is not disclosed fearing coronavirus, then the situation is more likely to become worse.

Coronavirus is a deadly virus, but if one boost his/her immunity and go for immediate treatment then the chances of recovery will be 90%. Medical experts say that diabetic and high blood pressure patients must be very careful. Instead of worrying patients should think positive and focus on treatment. This will enhance the chances of recovery.

Record increase in coronavirus patients has been witnessed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. And it is said that majority of the patients are asymptomatic, which means they do not show any symptoms.

