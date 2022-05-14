Patients’ escorts perform medical staff duties in Osmania hospital

Hyderabad: In spite of the state government making efforts to provide good medical treatment to the poor, the government hospitals are still lacking the facilities as is clear from this picture.

The lady in the picture is Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Falaknuma in the old city. Her husband Sriram is a car driver by profession. Sriram fell sick due to sunstroke and the car owner admitted him to a private hospital.

Unable to bear the exorbitant fee of the private hospital, Sriram was admitted to Osmania hospital on April 24.

Due to a shortage of hospital staff, Vijaylakshmi has to perform duties like a hospital staff. She has to wait in front of labs to get test reports for her husband, attend to his medical care and cleanliness.

In the picture, Vijayalakshmi is seen holding a glucose bottle in her hand.