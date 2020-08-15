Patnaik hoists flag, lauds healthcare workers for fight against COVID-19

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 15th August 2020 4:21 pm IST
Patnaik hoists national flag, lauds healthcare workers for fight against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the national flag at in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement and lauded the COVID warriors for their significant role in the fight against pandemic in the state.

“India is fighting a battle against COVID-19, I pay tribute to the COVID Warriors of the state who are playing a crucial role in this fight, due to their dedication, the COVID-19 recovery rate is high in Odisha, while death rate lowest in the country,” Patnaik said addressing the people here.

He said that every life is precious and that no individual will be deprived of COVID-19 treatment due to monetary constraints.

“The state government has taken several steps to continue economic activities during the lockdown period. We have taken steps to continue agriculture activities, infrastructure development and to provide livelihood support. Help is also being provided to the poor and labourers. Odisha has also received investment proposals worth Rs 12,000 crore during this period,” he added.

“While the Agriculture growth rate in the country during 2019-2020 was 2.80 per cent, the growth rate in Odisha was 7.61 per cent,” he said.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP), Special Security Battalion and State Brass Band participated in the function.

However, the general public was not allowed to participate in the Independence Day celebrations keeping in view the restrictions imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

