Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking regime change without polls

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday. October 21, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of hatching a conspiracy to bring about a “regime change” without elections and taking guidance from abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, the Puri MP alleged that the Congress was attempting to create unrest in the country.

“An attempt is being made to spread anarchy in the country to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, who has failed several times earlier,” Patra alleged.

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad to receive guidance from billionaire investor George Soros and his associates on how to destabilise India and bring about a regime change without holding elections.

“Their purpose has been stated by Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan, and Sanjay Raut — regime change. For that, if violence becomes necessary, some people have even come out in its support,” Patra said.

Calling Congress and its associates “enemies of India”, the BJP leader said they have planned to hold a rally at Ramlila Ground on November 1, which coincides with the date of the anti-Sikh riot of November 1, 1984.

Patra said the Sikh community will give them a befitting reply.

Patra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Vijaya Dashami speech, delivered a very important message, saying that those who hurt the nation’s honour, undermine its pride, attempt to divide the country, and hate its culture and India itself are enemies of the nation.

“Yesterday, the PM also defined who these enemies are: those who travel abroad to seek directions on how to remove a democratically elected government in India,” he added.