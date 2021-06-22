Paul Walker’s Supra from The Fast & The Furious sold for a record ₹ 4.07 cr

Las Vegas: The iconic Orange 1994 Toyota Supra from ‘Fast & Furious’ driven by the late Paul Walker has been sold for a record-breaking price.

The car was auctioned for US$ 550,000 (Rs. 4.08 crore) at Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas. The Toyota Supra was utilized in the first two instalments of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise.

The first instalment of the movie featured the car in its now-iconic Candy-Orange paint scheme from the Lamborghini Diablo with the ‘Nuclear Gladiator’ motif on the edges. The car was then said to possess been completely overhauled and used again in ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’, before being brought back to its original appearance.

The Supra is powered by the stock 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The ’10-second car’ also features a body kit front spoiler and side skirts from Bomex, TRD-style hood, APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing, and 19-inch five-spoke Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels; among a couple of others.